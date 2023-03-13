URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Urbana voters are sharing concerns over the city's latest police union contract.
The deal would give 3.25% raises to police officers in July 2023 and 2024 with a 3.6% raise in July 2025. But those who came out to Urbana City Council to speak during public comment, said they are more concerned about the contract's restrictions to the police's Civilian Review Board.
"That leaves police unaccountable, that restricts civilian oversight and gives out almost a million dollars in raises," one public commenter shared.
"Good cops need to know that Urbana is serious about having a robust system of accountability for so-called bad apples," another added.
"Accountability, oversight and transparency— we need to find a way so that black citizens are at the table," another voter told council.
City Council voted 3 to 3, with Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of the Fraternal Order of Police contract.
