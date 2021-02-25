URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Healthcare workers at Carle Foundation Hospital and Christie Clinic received an unexpected video surprise from Urbana Middle School.
"Thank you so much for all that you do. You are helping us all through this pandemic by risking your lives," one student said. "I just want to say thank you. My uncle got COVID-19 and you helped him through it, you got my uncle through (the virus) and possibly saved his life."
The touching words were from just one of the Urbana Middle School students that participated in a 20-minute video thanking healthcare workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Joe Wiemelt said the gratitude video "became a very positive project that I think was really needed for our community right now."
He said the video started off as something small.
"Where we were just sharing positive messages to each other at Urbana Middle School, like thanking our custodians who have been frontline workers, thanking teachers, etc.," he said. "And over the course of a couple of weeks it evolved."
“You are the reason I can look up and go somewhere and think of coronavirus and say it's going to get better," another student said.
Yet another student recognized the difficulties of the jobs these people are in every day.
"It's been crazy with the risks they’ve been putting out for their own safety and the world and I would like to thank them for that," the student said.
Jonathan Woods, executive director of community health initiatives at Carle Health, said receiving the video was appreciated by workers.
“The authenticity and generosity shared by the students and staff is very moving and very appreciated by those who work in healthcare. As a health care professional, I am deeply touched and humbled after watching and listening to the powerful words and images shared," Woods said.
One student said some of their family members have had COVID-19. He credits the healthcare workers for getting through it, saying “they got over it because of guys like you, thank you for everything you have done and God bless you."
Teachers don't stay far behind, also adding their gratitude to the videos. One teacher said her daughter is a nurse and has seen the health care worker experience first-hand.
“I cannot imagine the extra stress you experience," the teacher said. "I want to thank you all for sticking it out and keeping a smile on your face. You make a huge difference, thank you!”
Wiemelt said he wants to foster both academic and social intelligence by teaching students to support their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.