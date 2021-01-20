URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Park District announced its plan for reopening buildings and resuming programming after health officials moved its region to Tier 1 of mitigations.
“We are glad to open our buildings and begin in-person programs,” said Corky Emberson, Superintendent of Recreation. “When people come to our buildings, they will have their temperature taken and they will write down their name and contact information for tracing in case of exposure.”
The park district's reopening schedule is as follows:
- Now – People can call (217) 367-1544 to reserve a lap swim time
- Now – People can call (217) 384-4062 to reserve a time for an in-person guided tour at Anita Purves Nature Center
- Jan. 25 – buildings open for in-person visits
- Jan. 25 – registration opens for in-person programming
- Jan. 25 – lap swim begins
- Jan. 25 – in-person visits at Anita Purves Nature Center begin
- Feb. 1 – in-person fitness and water aerobics classes begin
- Feb. 1 – all in-person registered programming begins
- Feb. 1 – indoor facility rentals open (covid-19 capacity limits in effect)
“We welcome everyone to join us for park district programs," Emberson said. "Everyone belongs and we look forward to seeing you.”
