URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Park District broke ground on Saturday for a new Health and Wellness Center located at Prairie Park.
“It’ll be a place for people to get fit. There’s going to be basketball courts, pickleball courts, there’s going to be a walking track," said Public Information Manager, Mark Schultz. "There’s going to be meeting places for people to gather for celebrations or for businesses to have meetings.”
Besides bringing health and wellness opportunities to Urbana, it provides another space for the community to gather.
“People can gather to have their birthday or anniversary or wedding shower celebrations. It’s going to be a place for community. For people in this area to gather again for celebrations, and to get fit,” said Schultz.
With help from private donors, local and state grants, this will be the largest construction project for the park district in history.
“$13.8 million again through private donations and grants. It is ambitious, it’s exciting, and we are very happy and very proud to get this underway,” stated Schultz.
The facility is set to be completed late 2024.
