URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Park District Board of Commissioners approved a contract with CORE Construction Services of Illinois, Inc., to build the new Health and Wellness Center, during Tuesday nights meeting.
According to the Park District this will be the biggest building project in the 116-year history of Urbana Park District. Under the agreement the cost of the project is $13.8 million.
“This is a watershed moment for the park district,” said Tim Bartlett, Executive Director. “We thank each individual donor, state and federal authorities and city and county government for helping make this project possible.” He added, “Thanks to UPD staff, the board of commissioners, the Urbana Parks Foundation, the Urbana Park District Advisory Committee and community members for their thoughts, opinions and input to help us put this project together.”
$1.8 million of the projects funding was provided by private donors, the remaining funds were granted to the Park District from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, City of Urbana ARPA funds and Champaign County ARPA funds.
“The grant funding is in place and we are excited to begin construction this year,” Bartlett added.
The new Health and Wellness Facility will be on East Washington Street, between the Brookens Center and Preston Williams Elementary School. The park district plans a groundbreaking ceremony in May and construction will start in June.
The building is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.
“This new facility will help transform the city and give people more opportunities to improve our overall health and provide an active lifestyle for Urbana youth and families. We are thrilled to take this big step forward and begin construction this year,” Bartlett concluded.
