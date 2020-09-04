URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An emergency order issued Friday in Urbana temporarily bans the sale of food and drinks at bars and restaurants for indoor consumption.
Emergency Order No. 20-10 requires bars and restaurants in a specific bounded area to suspend the sale and service of food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, for on-premises indoor consumption. The order is scheduled to expire at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, but this may change if the order is extended.
The area included in the order is bounded on the north by Springfield Avenue, on the west by Wright Street, on the south by Florida Avenue and on the west by Lincoln Avenue.
The order does not apply to food or beverages ordered for carry-out, outdoor consumption or delivery, per the document.
Businesses or individuals that violate this order may be subject to fines.
The full order is attached to this story as a PDF document.
