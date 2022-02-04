URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana leaders plan to enact a sidewalk snow and ice removal requirement over the upcoming weekend.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, the rule will be active for the Downtown, University and South Philo Road snow removal districts.
During the winter storm, ice and/or two inches or move of snow accumulated on Urbana sidewalks. A city ordinance requires public sidewalks withing in the defined districts be cleared by adjacent property owners within 24 hours after the declaration is made by the public works director. The deadline for clearing these areas is 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Public sidewalks not in compliance can be cleared by the city at the expense of the adjacent property owner, with additional fines and administrative fees applied.
Click here for more information about the snow removal ordinance, along with maps of the snow removal districts. The city noted areas added by ordinance on Nov. 4, 2019 will be subject to this ordinance for this winter storm.
The city added property owners outside of the snow removal districts are asked to voluntarily clear sidewalks adjacent to their properties "in a timely manner," with the goal of making areas safe of pedestrians.
"In addition, property owners and contracted snow plow operators are reminded about the City of Urbana’s ordinance which prohibits plowing or otherwise depositing snow from private property onto public streets and sidewalks. Violations of the ordinance may result in fines," the city said in a press release.
Further questions can be answered by calling the Urbana Public Works Department at (217)384-2342.
