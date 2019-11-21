(WAND) - You could be fired for using the term “OK, Boomer,” because it’s considered an insult by the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967.
The term has gains recently popularity with Millennials. They’ve started using the phrase to be dismissive of criticism from Baby Boomers.
According to the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, discriminating terms against people 40 and over could get you fired. That’s because use of the phrase could create a “hostile work environment,” according to Inc., which constitutes “behavior that violates the law-such as age, race, or sex discrimination.”