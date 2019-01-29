(WAND) - With bitterly cold temperatures, mail carriers face risks making sure envelopes and packages get to your door.
However, you can decide to halt your mail during the especially cold days.
The USPS told WAND it is not telling people they have to cancel deliveries or asking them to do that. They still want things delivered on time.
They did say there may be slight delays as carriers take longer breaks to stay warm.
If you do want to opt out of mail delivery for any days this week, click HERE.