DECATUR - Governor Pritzker announced last week that effective March 22, 2021, Illinois would be expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to include higher-education staff, government workers, and media members.
A further expansion to include food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders becomes effective March 29, 2021.
Crossing Healthcare will hold Moderna vaccine clinics Monday through Wednesday, March 29 through March 31, 2021, at their location at 990 N. Water Street.
If you are in group 1A (front-line workers), 1B (over 65 years of age), 1B+ (complicating health conditions), or the groups mentioned above and would like a vaccine, please visit www.crossinghealthcare.org/covid19 to schedule an appointment. For more information, call 217-877-9117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.