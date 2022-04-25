SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sullivan police said vandalism has been reported at three different places in the city.
Officers said places vandalized include the Sullivan Civic Center, the Tabor Park men's bathroom and a garage at the Titus Home.
Pictures shared by Sullivan police showed red graffiti in these areas.
Anyone with information or who knows the person responsible should contact Chief Andrew Pistorius at the Sullivan Police Department by calling (217)728-4351.
