(WAND) - Lots of area restaurants, museums, and other businesses are offering deals to honor veterans on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Here is a list of local deals:
- Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum: Free entry to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Golden Corral: All active and former military members can get a free "thank you meal" promotional card good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage.
- Applebee's: Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.
- Bob Evans: Free select menu items to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty military with valid ID get 3 free tenders and a drink on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
- Casey's General Store: Free coffee on Veterans Day. $1 of every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and 2-liter Pepsi brand drink will be donated.
- Chili's Gill & Bar: Veterans and active duty military can choose a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.
- Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: In-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans. Promotions throughout the month of November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, veterans can get a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.
- Denny's: Active duty, non-active, or retired military will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID.
- Dunkin' Donuts: On Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military will get a free donut with no purchase necessary.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: On Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.
- IHOP: Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Veterans day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.
- Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and coffee on Veterans Day.
- Little Caesars Pizza: On Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active duty military can get a free Lunch Combo with four slices of pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product.
- Logan's Roadhouse: All active duty and military get a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu on Veterans Day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- O'Charley's: Active duty and veterans get a free meal from the O'Charley's "Veterans Thank You Menu" on Veterans Day.
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: 50 percent off a cup of froyo for active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for veterans and active military on Veterans Day.
- Pilot Flying J/U.S. Pilot: Military and veterans get free breakfast and coffee, Nov. 9-15. Offer available via the app.
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day for active duty military and veterans. Must show valid ID.
- Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military can redeem their free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30.
- Starbucks: Veterans and active duty military and military spouses get a free tall hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.
- Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburger: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day. Cards are good through Nov. 30.
- Hooters: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings for veterans on Veterans Day.
- Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores: Purchase one roller grill item and get a second free and a fountain drink or coffee of any size free for veterans on Veterans Day.
- Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie for veterans on Veterans Day.
- TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day for veterans.
- White Castle: Free combo meal or breakfast combo for veterans on Veterans Day.
- Fazoli's: Free spaghetti for veterans on Veterans Day.
- Great Clips: Veterans get a 10 percent discount on any haircut or salon service for a week through Nov. 15.
- Sport Clips: Free haircut for veterans on Veterans Day.
- Kohl's: $10 off orders of $25 or more with code SERVICE online. Military personnel, veterans, and families get 30 percent off in store.
- Target: Military personnel, veterans, and families get 10 percent off storewide with Target Circle.
