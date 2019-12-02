DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with non-life threatening wounds.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Harmon Street for the report of shots fired on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. When officers arrived they learned a shooting victim was at OSF Emergency Room for treatment.
The 20-year-old had a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police that he was sitting in a vehicle when someone started shooting at his vehicle. The victim said he could not see who was shooting.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-466-TIPS.