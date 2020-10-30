ATWOOD Ill. (WAND)- Piatt County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion and armed robbery in the Village of Atwood early Friday morning.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Central St.
According to the police, victims reported two men forced their way inside. One suspect held them at gunpoint while the other searched the home for cash.
Both suspects are described as being white men, possibly in their late teens to their 20s. Both suspects are reported to be slender to medium build.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office canvased the area, but have not found any suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Piatt County Sheriff's Office (217) 762-5761.
