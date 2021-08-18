Warning the video may be hard for some to watch.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police have not yet identified the driver that hit Dusty Rhodes and her dog on MacArthur and Fayette Avenue on Saturday. Security camera footage shows the crash in its entirety.
Rhodes recounted the experience.
"Whoever this was, made a decision at that moment to to just leave us for dead," Rhodes said. "And every moment since then, they've confirmed their decision to not be held accountable."
Rhodes, a former Illinois journalist and Springfield resident, was hit in the crash. The crash killed her dog, who she was walking with when they were hit.
"We walked a lot every day, and it was like one minute I was walking my dog and the next minute I'm just lying on the ground," Rhodes said. She said she's glad she is still living.
"I have multiple fractures in my shoulder and a lot of ugly scrapes and bruises," Rhodes said.
There is a skid mark down a long portion of the road the car turned on. As Rhodes pointed out evidence of the crash, she says she can't fathom how someone could leave her on the street and drive away.
"While I'm lying there, I mean, I see ... I hear people talking ... and I heard somebody say 'he slowed down,' and then they heard somebody say, 'just keep driving,'" Rhodes said.
She and her rescue dog, Rosie, were close. Rhodes said not having Rosie back makes her healing process even harder.
"I feel like I could get better quicker if she was here," Rhodes said.
The Springfield Police Department said it has a specific hit-and-run officer that handles about 1,000 crashes per year. Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations Josh Stuenkel said pedestrian crashes like this one are relatively rare. He explains their procedure for hit-and-runs.
"Once it goes to dispatch, essentially every officer in the city is now given information about a possible suspect vehicle... [In this case] there was a lot of information from nearby cameras and witnesses that led us to want to get on this and try and locate that vehicle as quickly as possible," Stuenkel said.
He said the community response is very encouraging.
"We have gotten a ton of community support, a lot of people coming forward with information regarding possible suspects, vehicles that they feel matched the description, the videos that they've seen. We're going to do everything we can to find who was responsible for this," Stuenkel said.
Now, Rhodes has a long journey of healing ahead.
"I haven't slept. You know, it's like I sleep less every night instead of receiving more every night," Rhodes said.
She wants the driver to have accountability.
