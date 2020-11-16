DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The community came together Sunday for a candlelight vigil to remember the late John Betscher, the owner of JB's Liquor North.
Betscher, 63, was shot and killed while working.
Sunday night, people from all over Central Illinois came to honor Betscher with a candlelight vigil in front of the liquor store. The community brought flowers and lit candles in his name.
People took turns talking about Betscher and what he meant to the community.
"He was just a kind hearted man. He didn't deserve this," said one of JB's Liquor North employees. Others said they want to change the name of the liquor store to 'John's Place' to honor Betscher.
"He was a man of the people, and he cared about people. It is really uplifting to see so many people show up, to see that people actually care," said Betscher's son.
Another employee of JB's Liquor North said, "He was the only man to give me a job when I needed one."
One woman told WAND News, "John always made me laugh. There was not a day that went buy that I didn't smile because of John. It is not fair."
The investigation is still underway.
