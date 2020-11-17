DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for the gunman responsible for shooting a liquor store owner while working on Saturday.
Police say the suspect was driving what’s believed to be a 2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with dark tinted windows and a stock spoiler. Officers say it is believed to be black but could be dark blue or dark green. An investigation showed there was no front plate and the rear plate appears to be covered with something.
The shooting happened Saturday at JB’s Liquor North on North Calhoun Street just before 6:40 p.m., the store is formerly called The Bass. A 63-year old man was found dead inside when police arrive on scene.
The Macon County Coroner has identified the victim as 63-year old John Betscher. An autopsy showed Betscher died from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck, left shoulder and left back.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was the shooter and it’s unclear if there were other occupants.
An investigation showed the suspect appears to be a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a surgical mask. The vehicle came from the north and went back to the north.
Police say the entire incident took place in less than a minute.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Reed or Det. Kaylor at 424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.
