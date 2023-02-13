MACOUPIN CO., Ill. (WAND) — Superintendent Kyle Hacke told WAND News two students at North Mac High School are ok after being exposed to fentanyl.
On Friday, February 11th, two students were caught with marijuana. Administrators believe the pair had been using the drug when police were called. Virden's Police Chief tested the substance and found it tested positive for fentanyl with a field test kit.
"Please talk with your children about the dangers drug use comes with. There are no 'safe' drugs that can be considered harmless," Superintedent Hacke said in a letter to parents.
Superintendent Hacke told WAND News, after hearing about more incidents of fentanyl exposure in the area, his staff had been trained on how to respond to an opioid overdose and administer Narcan. Those steps were not necessary in this situation, as he said the students did not overdose.
"We are fairly certain our students did not know they were ingesting fentanyl. Fentanyl laced drugs and even more harmless items continue to show up in small communities like ours nationwide. We implore you to speak with your children and take necessary steps to combat this danger," Hacke went on to say in his letter.
Superintendent Hacke is planning an assembly next week for North Mac High School to discuss the dangers of opioids.
Anyone needing assistance speaking with their children about this topic, is being referred to the Macoupin County Public Health Department.
You can read Superintendent Hacke's letter here:
