CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police have tracked down and arrested a man who they said sent sexually explicit messages to a teen.
Chatham Police Department posted on its Facebook page on March 11, 2022, the department received a report of a 14-year-old girl who had received unsolicited sexually explicit messages via Snapchat.
Police began its investigation and found a 23-year-old Amissville, Virginia man had sent the messages.
The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of online sexual solicitation of a minor, according to Chatham Police. Which is a Class 5 Felony in Virginia.
"This case was an excellent example of teamwork and cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to protect children," the post read.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
