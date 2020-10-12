VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) - Virginia officials have sworn in a temporary police chief after its last police department leader resigned.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office had started investigating the conduct of Bryce Kennedy, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor, in July. Kennedy resigned on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The city has named Marty Fanning as the temporary replacement for Kennedy. Fanning was previously a part-time officer. Officials swore him in Monday night.
He is expected to be the temporary chief until a permanent replacement can be found.
In relation to the investigation of Kennedy, Mayor Reg Brunk said he was made aware of the alleged messages in the same month and investigated them by examining the transcript.
Brunk said he saw nothing wrong with those messages, but did tell Kennedy to get off social media.
"There were no sexual words. There was no innuendo," Brunk said. "There just wasn't anything there."
When pressed by WAND reporter Chris Carter about his opinion regarding the alleged messages, Brunk said there are "extenuating circumstances that I can't talk about," but added "he shouldn't have been on the website, period, that's the worst thing about it."
