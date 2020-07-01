SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Details about visitations and funerals for the three people killed in a shooting at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse have been released.
Bill Gibbons, Christopher Aumiller and Marsha Strumpher lost their lives in a June 26 shooting at the business. The person accused of carrying out that shooting, 48-year-old Michael Collins, was found dead in his car in Morgan County.
Gibbons' visitation happened Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Springfield. Cremation followed the visitation, and a private graveside ceremony was scheduled to happen at Roselawn Memorial Park.
A celebration of life for Gibbons is set for Thursday.
Upcoming funerals and visitations include:
Bill Gibbons
Celebration of Life
- Thursday, July 2
- 12 p.m.
- Harry's Adult Day Care
- 320 Highland Ave., Springfield
Christopher Aumiller
Celebration of Life
- Friday, July 3
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pawnee Christian Church
- 1200 Rutledge Drive, Pawnee
- Masks, social distancing wanted at service
- Memorials may be made to Pawnee Food Pantry, located at PO Box 304 in Pawnee.
Marsha Strumpher
Visitation
- Sunday, July 5
- Staab Funeral Home
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1109 S. 5th St., Springfield
Funeral Service
- Monday, July 6
- Staab Funeral Home
- 3 p.m.
- 1109 S. 5th St., Springfield
- Burial to follow at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee
Aumiller's obituary said he loved playing golf with his grandpa and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. It said he loved his family and friends.
Information about Strumpher said she was an assembly-line welder at Bunn-O-Matic. She was a member of Troop 47.5 and liked to go with her best friends on cruises. Like Aumiller, she loved the St. Louis Cardinals and also followed St. Louis Blues hockey.
Gibbons' obituary said he had a "heart of gold" and wanted to help anyone with anything they needed. He loved spending time with family and friends, watching NASCAR, dirt-bike racing and fishing. He was a worker at Bunn-O-Matic corporation for over 40 years.
