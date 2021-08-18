CHICAGO (WAND) - The visitation and funeral for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French are set to happen on Aug. 18-19.
French was killed on Aug. 7 when she and her partner were involved in a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood. When officers approached a car with three people inside due to expired plates, one occupant opened fire. French suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the partner remains in critical condition at a Chicago hospital, NBC Chicago reports.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released details about visitation and funeral plans, saying police department members should "join in paying tribute" to French. Brown said in a release that French earned a Department Commendation, a Physical Fitness Award and 14 Honorable Mentions in a "short but courageous career."
French is survived by her mother and four brothers.
Her visitation is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple. The funeral will happen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
French, who joined CPD in April 2018, was the first Chicago officer to die in the line of duty since Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmalejo, who were hit by a Metra train when they responded to a shots fired call in December 2018.
