DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Block by Block and ADM Cares teamed up to revitalize a few homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood.
Decatur Block by Block is a non-profit organization that focuses on revitalizing neighborhoods with community engagement and private investment. The group assists low income residents, veterans, seniors or disabled homeowners to improve curb appeal with free repairs, life safety upgrades and landscaping services.
On Friday morning, volunteers from ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block helped landscape 6 homes along East Decatur Street in the Johns Hill neighborhood.
"Decatur is our home," said Jennifer Ballinger, Director of ADM Cares. "It's such an important part of our ADM community. We love this place and we want to make sure it's a wonderful community for all of us who live and work here."
ADM also provided funding for the emergency home repairs. In addition to landscaping, Decatur Block by Block does emergency home repair program and it helps with refresh projects.
Decatur Block by Block Executive Director Ellen Hearn told WAND News she's already noticed other homes in the Johns Hill neighborhood making improvements.
"People are so proud of the work that has been done. You can see it when you go by a week later. People added plants, they've added pumpkins, so we are building pride in the Johns Hill neighborhood," she shared.
The organization is volunteer based. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.