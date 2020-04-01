ILLINOIS (WAND) - Volunteers are needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a state website lists ways anyone can help.
Civic and faith-based organizations need help as the virus spreads. The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service said a major focus is on organizations that address homelessness, meal delivery and senior citizens.
State officials said everything from blood donations to help at food banks across the state is needed. People also have the option to help others from home by donating to the nonprofit sector or to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, checking on neighbors who might be isolated by calling or texting them and completing their survey for the 2020 U.S. Census.
There are multiple organizations in central Illinois that need volunteer help, including, but not limited to: Area Agencies on Aging, AgeLinc and Senior Services of Central Illinois - Springfield, Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Christian County Medical Reserve Corps - MRC, multiple food banks, Heat of Illinois United Way - Peoria and Central Illinois, the Public Interest Law Initiative, Safe Families for Children, Senior Home Sharing and United Way of Decatur and Macon County.
A full list of volunteer opportunities the state knows about can be viewed here.
The public is reminded that volunteers need to be 100% healthy in order to assist. People who volunteer while sick will likely be asked to go home.
In addition, organizations are asked to ensure volunteers work in groups that follow appropriate social distancing guidelines and stay at 10 people or less. More restrictions, such as limiting volunteers in order to keep vulnerable populations safe, are possible.
Volunteers should be screened before working. All volunteers should wash hands regularly while working and each service site area should be disinfected before each shift change.
For more information about the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Illinois, click this link.