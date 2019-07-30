CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) In the hotter days of summer, lines are getting longer at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Volunteers at the kitchen said they serve about 400 people and have about 100 volunteers on an average.
"We have more children, even though the school runs programs. Children in the neighborhood come in," said volunteer Ruth Ann Evans.
She said though they could always use more volunteers, they need more financial assistance to help people find housing.
She's been volunteering since 2008 and said she wants to see the community do better.
"We want to build a better community," she added.
One resident who eats at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen said this place has helped him in more ways than most people could imagine.
"I had a brain aneurysm and it makes it hard to cook for myself and I don't have anyone helping me. So I go down here, have a meal and get my day started," said Joe Quincey Lyons.
He said without this place, his life would be difficult. He wants to see more volunteers.
In order to volunteer, a person must be at least 16 years old. Additional information can be found at this link. To donate, click here.