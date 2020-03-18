(WAND) - Walmart will adjust their store hours to help workers stock shelves and clean.
The new hours will begin on Thursday. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their normal start hours.
Walmart will also offer special shopping hours for seniors. The hours begin March 24 - April 28 for customers 60 and older. The store will open one hours before the store hours. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open at that time.
Stores will also have limits for customers, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
Walmart said stores with auto services will temporarily close so those employees can help stock and clean the stores during this time.
"Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean. When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart," a press release from the company said.