(WAND) - Target and Walmart will give their employees bonuses and other benefits who are working the frontlines.
Target will invest more than $300 million for added wages, a new paid leave program, bonus payouts and relief fund contributions.
Employees at Target will also get a $2 an hour pay raise until at least May 2. Also, the company will offer paid leave to employees over 65, pregnant or with a underlying medical condition.
Walmart said they will be giving employees bonuses. Full time employees will get $300 and part-time associates will get $150. The employee must have been with the company since March 1.
In addition the company will accelerate the quarterly bonus for stores.