Target Reports Increase In Quarterly Earnings

DALY CITY, CA - MAY 19: A young girl watches as a cashiers bags groceries at a Target store May 19, 2010 in Daly City, California. Target reported first quarter earnings up 29 percent to $671 million, or 90 cents a share, compared to $522 million, or 69 cents one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 Justin Sullivan

(WAND) - Target and Walmart will give their employees bonuses and other benefits who are working the frontlines. 

Target will invest more than $300 million for added wages, a new paid leave program, bonus payouts and relief fund contributions. 

Employees at Target will also get a $2 an hour pay raise until at least May 2. Also, the company will offer paid leave to employees over 65, pregnant or with a underlying medical condition. 

Walmart said they will be giving employees bonuses. Full time employees will get $300 and part-time associates will get $150. The employee must have been with the company since March 1. 

In addition the company will accelerate the quarterly bonus for stores. 