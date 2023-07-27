DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you enjoy sweet corn, you may want to visit the WAND-TV studio on July 28.
Starting at 12 p.m., you can come to the WAND-TV studio and pick up some free sweet corn. This giveaway is made possible through a partnership with Bob Ridings.
WAND TV is located at 904 W. South Side Dr. Decatur, IL 62521.
The corn will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.