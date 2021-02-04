(WAND)- With extremely cold temperatures threatening central Illinois, warming centers around the area are opening up their services to help the homeless community.
Several locations across the area offer services to help individuals combat the cold temperatures.
Below is a list of shelters/centers that will be open:
Macon County
Decatur Eagles Aerie 507
602 W. King St., Decatur
(Capacity is 30 people)
Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Decatur Civic Center
(Capacity 50 people)
Friday 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
The Oasis Day Center
(Capacity 40 people)
7 days a week, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Good Samaritan Inn
Hot lunches
7 days a week, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Salvation Army, Men's Shelter
Cold Cots, 30 beds
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Supper at 6 p.m.
Breakfast 6 a.m.
Close for the day at 7 a.m.
Carriage House, Women's Emergency Shelter
16 beds, call first 217-422-2790
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Supper 6 p.m.
Lights out 10 p.m.
Breakfast 6 a.m.
Close for the day at 7 a.m.
Sangamon County
St. John's Breadline
430 N. Fifth St.
Weekdays 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Weekends 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
Walmart Springfield
N Dirksen Pkwy, 2760
N. Dirksen Parkway and
3401 Freedom Drive
All open 24 hours a day
Washington Street Mission
408 N. Fourth St.
Weekdays 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Sangamon County Jail lobby
Ninth and Adams streets
Open 24 hours a day
Sangamon County Building lobby
200 S. Ninth St.
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sangamon County Department of Public Health
2833 South Grand Ave. E.
Monday 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Senior Services of Central Illinois
701 W. Mason St.
Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Illinois Department of Human Services
600 E. Ash St., Bldg. 500,
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kumler United Methodist Church
600 N. Fifth St.
Tuesday 4 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Lincoln Library, The Public Library of Springfield, IL
326 S. Seventh St.
Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Municipal Center East lobby
800 E. Monroe St.
Weekdays 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Springfield Overflow Shelter (overnight warming center)
1015 E. Madison St.
7 days a week, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Fifth Street Renaissance/SARA Center
1315 N. Fifth St.
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Helping Hands of Springfield
1023 E. Washington St.
Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.)
Weekends 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
