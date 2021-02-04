Heavy, wet snow falls across Illinois

(WAND)- With extremely cold temperatures threatening central Illinois, warming centers around the area are opening up their services to help the homeless community. 

Several locations across the area offer services to help individuals combat the cold temperatures. 

Below is a list of shelters/centers that will be open: 

Macon County

Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 

602 W. King St., Decatur 

(Capacity is 30 people)

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.  

The Decatur Civic Center

(Capacity 50 people)

Friday 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Oasis Day Center

(Capacity 40 people)

7 days a week, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Good Samaritan Inn

Hot lunches

7 days a week, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Salvation Army, Men's Shelter

Cold Cots, 30 beds

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Supper at 6 p.m.

Breakfast 6 a.m.

Close for the day at 7 a.m.

Carriage House, Women's Emergency Shelter

16 beds, call first 217-422-2790

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Supper 6 p.m.

Lights out 10 p.m.

Breakfast 6 a.m.

Close for the day at 7 a.m.

Sangamon County

St. John's Breadline 

430 N. Fifth St. 

Weekdays 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Weekends 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. 

Walmart Springfield 

N Dirksen Pkwy, 2760 

N. Dirksen Parkway and 

3401 Freedom Drive

All open 24 hours a day

Washington Street Mission

408 N. Fourth St.

Weekdays 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. 

Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Sangamon County Jail lobby

Ninth and Adams streets

Open 24 hours a day

Sangamon County Building lobby

200 S. Ninth St.

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Sangamon County Department of Public Health

2833 South Grand Ave. E.

Monday 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. 

Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Senior Services of Central Illinois 

701 W. Mason St.

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Illinois Department of Human Services 

600 E. Ash St., Bldg. 500,

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kumler United Methodist Church

600 N. Fifth St.

Tuesday 4 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. 

Lincoln Library, The Public Library of Springfield, IL

326 S. Seventh St.

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 

Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 

Municipal Center East lobby

800 E. Monroe St. 

Weekdays 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. 

Springfield Overflow Shelter (overnight warming center)

1015 E. Madison St. 

7 days a week, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. 

Fifth Street Renaissance/SARA Center 

1315 N. Fifth St.

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Helping Hands of Springfield 

1023 E. Washington St. 

Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.)

Weekends 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

