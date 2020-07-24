WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Back-to-school plan details have been released by the Warrensburg-Latham school district.
Warresnburg-Latham CUSD No. 11 is planning to give families the option of fully remote learning or in-person instruction. In-person learning will be blended and supplemented with online instruction.
Parents contributed to the Warrensburg-Latham plan by filling out a survey and providing support throughout the planning process, according to Superintendent Cheryl Warner.
Elementary and middle school students will attend school Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. High school students will operate on a rotating two-week hybrid schedule.
High school students will be divided into A and B groups. Each group will attend in person for five days and remotely for five days during each two-week period.
Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings while in school buildings and on the school bus. The only exception will be when students are eating and drinking during designated times. While outdoors, students can take off masks as long as six feet of social distancing is maintained.
As needed, students will be given outdoor "mask breaks", per the district plan.
The district wants parents to make their choice between remote and in-person learning options known by July 31, 2020. A return-to-school intention form is available through the district's Family Access system.
Warner asked for parents to be patient as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
"We realize that families have mixed feelings about our plan, and we ask that you support us in being flexible and patient as changes may need to occur and as there is any additional guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health," Warner said.
Click here for more information about the district's back-to-school plan. The district also made a parent FAQ document available here.
Parents and students can also follow Warner on Twitter (@wlsupt).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.