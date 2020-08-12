WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham schools announced they will move to virtual instruction for the first quarter of the school year after learning about COVID-19 exposures in the district.
Warrensburg-Latham CUSD No. 11 Superintendent Cheryl Warner said the district does not have any positive cases among its staff, but learned over the weekend two of its essential employees were placed on mandatory quarantine because of contact with a positive COVID-19 case. In addition, two positive COVID-19 cases entered the district's facility on the week of Aug. 3 and during new student registration.
All individuals in close contact with these cases have been notified.
"The W-L staff have done an exceptional job following the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and had an extremely effective and safe process for new student registration," Warner said. "Also, our new W-L families were wonderful and followed all rules and guidelines while registering. However, unknown situations happen. The two positive cases that entered our facility had no knowledge of their diagnosis, had no symptoms, no fever and followed all regulations."
Warner said district teachers and staff "overwhelmingly" voiced a preference to teach in-person regardless of their situations and risks, but said she is now not sure if they should be putting themselves at risk or if families should be asked to choose between in-person and remote learning knowing the risks they might face.
"Last week displayed that even when we do our very best at following all of the guidelines, unknown incidents can happen that affect us," Warner said. "This virus is not willing to follow the ISBE and IDPH school guidelines like we are. If we have any additional staff that are compromised by this virus, we would not be able to effectively educate our students and run our buildings. Unfortunately, we do not have access to substitute teachers as we have in the past."
The superintendent also pointed out COVID-19 cases are increasing in Macon County. On Wednesday, the county reported 21 new cases, bringing its total to 675. A total of 24 people had died from COVID-19 at that time. Of the 675, 339 had recovered.
Warner spoke with the Macon County Health Department and said she learned COVID-19 cases were likely increasing for two reasons, including unaware asymptomatic people spreading the virus and people who are quarantined because of contact with a positive case getting a false negative test, then gaining a higher sense of security and thinking they can end quarantine early.
At the end of the week of Aug. 3, Macon County metrics went up to 114 cases per 100,000 people, putting the county in warning status.
Warner said this decision was an "extremely difficult" one, and added she understands the "concerns raised and hardships placed on families" when students can't learn in person.
Remote learning for all students will begin on Monday, Aug. 24 in order to give teachers more time to effectively prepare. For more information, Warner said the district will have a Virtual Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. Details will be shared on the district website, through email and through the WL app.
