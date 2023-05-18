WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - A Watseka teacher who admitted to sexually abusing a student has been sentenced to probation.
Stephanie Harmon entered a plea of guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony.
She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which she has already served, and 48 months of probation.
Police had received a tip last fall that a teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Outpatient sex offender treatment for 4 years. No content with the victim. Placed on child sex offender registry.
Harmon was arrested September 30.
WAND News learned Harmon was made to undergo a psycho/sexual evaluation. That report was done and submitted to the court prior to her entering her guilty plea. She will be required to undergo outpatient sex offender treatment for four years.
Harmon can have no contact with the victim. She will also be placed on the sex offender registry for life.
