ILLINOIS (WAND)- As the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills ease, the warm-up could bring a glaze of ice to Central Illinois Saturday.
Friday morning temperatures were in the single digits below and above zero and wind chills were as cold as -20°.
While it'll be cold today with highs in the teens, Saturday's highs will climb into the upper-30s by evening.
However, as our next weather maker moves in late Saturday morning, the rain will fall into cold air and freeze on contact.
This will produce a light glaze of ice on area roadways and sidewalks.
By Saturday evening, temperatures will warm enough that the freezing rain will change over to all rain.
This is a developing dangerous situation, so keep up on the latest WAND forecast.
