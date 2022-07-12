SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that westbound Interstate 72 between Veterans Parkway (exit 93) and Wabash Avenue (exit 91) has reopened following emergency repairs.
Emergency repairs were completed after a large pothole had formed in the open lane of westbound I-72 at milepost 91, just before Wabash Avenue. The area is currently under construction and was one lane westbound.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, eastbound I-72 between Veterans Parkway (exit 93) and Wabash Avenue will be closed for emergency repairs. Motorists will take Wabash Avenue to Veterans Parkway and proceed south to re-enter eastbound I-72. Weather permitting, repairs will be completed, and the lane reopened later this week.
Drivers are told to expect delays and travel through these areas with caution.
