WESTILLVE, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at the memorial grounds in Westville to honor their fallen men and women for Memorial Day.
Though the stay-at-home order continues, many of the men, women, and children who attended felt they couldn't miss out on such an important day.
"Although we say, we should never forget, sometimes we forget," said Paul Shannon with Post 51 Legion.
He says though the service was short, he made it his mission to honor everyone.
"I'm a strong history buff and because the way I feel about this country, I love this country it's important for me to do research on our Veterans," he said.
Another Veteran and member of the Post 51 Legion, John Russian says this day, and this service means a lot to him.
"It's bad we have this pandemic but we have to respect our veterans," said Russian.
