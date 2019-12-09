(WAND) -White Castle is voluntarily recalling multiple frozen products due a possible contamination.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall involves a limited number of frozen 6-packs of cheeseburgers and hamburgers, frozen 6-packs of jalapeno cheeseburgers and frozen 16-packs of cheeseburgers and hamburgers. The products, which have best by dates of Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020, were sold at select retailers, which are removing them from shelves.
Products with best by dates outside of this August 2020 period are not part of the recall.
The recall was announced because of possible Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said. This organism can lead to "serious and sometimes fatal infections", the department said, in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.
Listeria infections can mean miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthy people could see short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
There are no illnesses reported related to these product as of Monday.
White Castle goes through "frequent and regular quality assurance tests", the FDA said in a press release. The company shut down the distribution of products from this facility after learning about the Listeria and then stopped impacted production runs.
“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said.
People who have bought the products involved in the recall are asked to throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. Affected products codes are listed on the FDA website.
Find those codes, along with more information about the recall, at this link.