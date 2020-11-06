breaking featured White House Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19 Nov 6, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo: AP/Patrick Semansky, File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON (WAND) Mark Meadows, the current White House chief of staff, has tested positive for COVID-19. MSNBC reported Meadows' positive case Friday night. More to come. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Meadows White House Chief Of Staff Covid-19 Coronavirus × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Kidnapping victim rescued in Urbana was taken 14 years agoCity of Springfield says they won't follow mitigations starting SundayArrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash investigationDecatur homicide victim identifiedCoroner identifies 27-year old ran over by vehicle, found dead in streetMt. Zion community mourns loss of School Board President Todd GarnerDPD searching for men considered armed and dangerous connected to shootingElection ResultsNew details released in deadly Decatur hit-and-runWoman killed in Cerro Gordo fire identified Images Videos Poll
