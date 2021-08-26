CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Health said Thursday the wide majority of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in its system involve unvaccinated patients.
Of Carle's 99 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, 82 were unvaccinated and 17 were vaccinated. Of its ICU patients at that time, 13 were unvaccinated and two were vaccinated.
"The data continues to confirm that the COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent hospitalization and severity of disease," a Carle statement on Facebook said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in the Carle system, officials said.
Similar data also came from Memorial Health System in its latest update, which came Aug. 20. At that time, 69 of the 80 people hospitalized throughout Memorial hospitals were unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, 23 of 27 were unvaccinated, and 18 of the 19 people on ventilators did not have the vaccine.
OSF HealthCare shared graphics showing its latest hospitalization data as of Aug. 24. It showed of 155 people hospitalized at that time, 132 were unvaccinated and 23 were fully vaccinated. Of ICU patients, it said 37 were unvaccinated and three were fully vaccinated. A total of 21 of its 22 patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.
OSF considers a person fully vaccinated in its data if two weeks have passed after a person's single Johnson & Johnson dose or second Pfizer or Moderna dose.
In a Thursday Zoom call, the HSHS system said 94 percent of all inpatients at all of its hospitals are unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.