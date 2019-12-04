(WAND) – Willie Nelson said he is hanging up his joint.
According to San Antonio TV station KSAT, Nelson has stopped smoking marijuana due to breathing issues.
“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," Nelson, 86."I don't smoke anymore — take better care of myself," said the Grammy-winning crooner of "On the Road Again."
Nelson has long been known to support the benefits of medical marijuana. He told the Rolling Stone this year that he believed he is still alive today thanks to years of smoking.
"I wouldn’t be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn’t have lived 85 years if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people," Nelson told the magazine, adding that it "probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around."
In the interview with KSAT, Nelson — who has battled pneumonia and emphysema over the years — appeared to brush off rumors and speculation about his health.
“I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m here, I’m glad to be here."