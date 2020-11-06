MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - Here's a happy story in some tough times - a central Illinois man started turning his house into a winter wonderland!
Josh Shuey told WAND News he always starts turning his yard and house into a festive spectacle after Halloween each year. The whole process takes about a week to set up.
He sent the station pictures of his display, which show lights around Shuey's home and inflated decorations.
Shuey plans to keep the decorations on display until after January.
"We set everything up early so everyone can enjoy the decorations and lights," Shuey said in an email to WAND. "I'm not trying to toot my own horn - I just thought we could all use a little cheer in these depressing times. I spend at least six months testing lights and decorations and planning where everything will go."
