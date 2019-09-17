CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman in involved in a crash where she drove off the end of a bridge is facing a DUI charge.
Ashia L. Marshall, 28, was involved in the Sept. 3 crash, which happened at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on the Bradley Avenue bridge. Authorities said she drove a black 1999 Jeep on Bradley Avenue before moving through the Bluegrass Lane intersection and entering a construction zone. From there, they said she "drove off the roadway, went airborne and landed" on the I-57 right shoulder.
Marshall's court records show she's now charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was already cited for disobeying a traffic control signal.
There were two male passengers in the crash who, along with Marshall, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers said everyone in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
Marshall will appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.