CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman involved in a crash where she drove off the end of a bridge now faces felony charges.
28-year-old Ashia Marshall is now charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI Resulting in Great Bodily Harm. That's according to online court records.
Back in September, police say Marshall drove a Jeep on Bradley Avenue before moving through the Bluegrass Lane intersection and entered a construction zone. From there, they say she drove off the roadway, went airborne, and landed on the I-57 right shoulder.
Police say there were two male passengers in the crash who, along with Marshall, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Marshall will appear in court again December 4th.