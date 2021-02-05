BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A 53-year-old woman has been identified after officials say she was hit by a train.
The Macon County Coroner says Karen Lynne Sammons of Rural Blue Mound, was pronounced dead on scene Wednesday, after officials say she stepped into the path of the oncoming train.
The collision happened on the tracks in the vicinity of 566 N. Railroad Ave., which is in Blue Mound.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Macon County Coroner are continuing to investigate the death.
