CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting early Thursday morning in Champaign.
The woman who died was identified by police as 34-year-old Jasma Cobb of Urbana.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Hill St. just before 2 a.m. for a shooting at a private residence.
Police found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot graze wound to his back and a 42-year-old woman who was shot in the left leg and the lower back.
They were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Cobb suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died after being taken to the hospital.
Police said the victims were outside the home standing near a parked car when they were shot by an unknown person or persons from an open area across the street.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information or security camera video from the area is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
