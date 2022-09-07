SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for conspiring to help prisoners escape.
Allison Poorman, 28, will also have three years of supervised release after completing her prison sentence along with a fine of $2,292.14.
She was convicted of conspiracy to commit escape of prisoners in the custody of an institution, conspiracy to possess contraband in prison, and providing or attempting to provide contraband in prison.
The prosecution said Poorman, along with co-defendant Josh Beechler, provided various contraband items to inmates James Russwinkel and Randy Bull while they were incarcerated in the Sangamon County Jail. The items were intended to be used by Russwinkel and Bull to escape from the jail.
Some of the items smuggled into the jail included a hack saw, saw blades, zip ties, a cutting glove, a small pry bar, a handcuff key, rope, smoke bombs, and a cellular telephone. Their efforts were stopped by an anonymous call to the jail.
The judge in the case described the effort taken to assist Russwinkel and Bull to escape from the jail as one of the most elaborate she has seen.
Poorman previously pleaded guilty in November 2021.
“The defendant’s actions to assist inmates in escaping from jail shows not only a disrespect for the law, but also placed correctional officers and other jail inmates in danger,” stated Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore. “The tools the defendant smuggled into the jail could have been used to harm people. We appreciate the efforts of involved law enforcement and the anonymous caller for preventing further damage or injury.”
