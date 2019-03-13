CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A Mattoon woman accused of trying to lure a 13-year-old into sex acts has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.
Police arrested Breanna Rhodes May 4, 2018. Authorities said Rhodes used electronic communications to interact with the boy and discussed wanting to perform sex acts with the teen. She was initially charged with indecent solicitation of a child.
On March 2, Rhodes pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge, according to online court records. Under a plea agreement, she was sentenced to two years of probation, sex offender and mental health treatment and a suspended six-month jail sentence, according to court records.
Rhodes was also ordered not to have contact with the teen.