DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman shot in the head in Decatur has died, per the Macon County coroner.
Mary E. Bond, 69, was shot inside of a home on Nov. 24 and was in critical condition after the shooting. The gunshot wound claimed her life after 2 p.m. Friday at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Authorities had responded at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 1400 block of E. Moore St., where they found the woman.
Decatur police are conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting. Officers had arrested 44-year-old Lamar T. Williams, who faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Authorities took Williams into custody Wednesday morning.
An autopsy is scheduled to happen at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. An inquest is pending.
