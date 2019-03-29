RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul Police and the METRO SWAT team are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot Thursday night.
Rantoul Police say around 11:47 p.m., a Rantoul officer heard gunshots near the area of South Pointe Commons. Shortly after the sound of gunfire, a woman called 911 saying she had been shot. The caller told dispatch she and a male driver of the vehicle they were in left the location of the shooting. Dispatch directed the victims to police.
After talking to the victim, Rantoul Police found evidence of the shooting in the 100 block of west Wheat Avenue.
Police say the gunman's vehicle was described as a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance but is expected to survive.
On Friday, the Metro SWAT team conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of west Frost Avenue in Rantoul but no arrests have been made.
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect or vehicle used in this crime they are encouraged to call the Rantoul Police Department at (217) 893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS (373-8477).