TAMPA (WAND) - A woman in Tampa was arrested after deputies say she put Easter eggs filled with pornographic images in residents mailboxes.
NBC affiliate WFLA-TV said on April 8, Flager County deputies said they received a call about a woman placing plastic eggs into mailboxes. Deputies got information that the woman was driving a 2004 silver Honda Civic. Officials said the eggs contained pronographic images, non-threatening references to nearby churches and county building and other items.
Around 11 p.m. deputies located the vehicle and completed a traffic stop on Abril Cestoni,42.
Detectives say Cestoni admitted to placing the eggs in mailboxes. She said she was "educating people" and she distributed over 400 pamphlets over the past few days. In the car deputies found pornographic material inside the vehicle.
“Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy.”
Cestoni was arrested and charged with 11 counts of distributing obscene material. It was also determined that Cestoni did not have a valid driver’s license. She is being held on a $7,000 bond.