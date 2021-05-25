DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who killed her ex before he was found slumped over in a van will serve 30 days in jail and probation.
Dessica Jackson, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of Terry Theus' death. For her guilty plea, a second-degree murder charge was dismissed.
Jackson had claimed a domestic dispute led to her stabbing Theus on July 19, 2020. She admitted to stabbing him with a kitchen knife after a fight broke out at her house.
According to the Macon County coroner, Theus hen entered his van after he was stabbed and crashed it. Decatur police responded to the 100 block of S. 17th St. and found Theus in the van.
Jackson was arrested on July 28 and was released the same day after posting 10 percent ($10,000) of her $100,000 bond.
An autopsy found Theus was stabbed in the hand and heart.
In August of 2020, a coroner's jury ruled Theus' death as a homicide.
Jackson will serve 30 days in the Macon County Jail and 2 1/2 years of probation. She is required to go through a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.
Jackson is required to report to jail on July 11.
